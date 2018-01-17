Detectives look for woman who was seen with rape suspect before the crime

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County detectives are looking for a woman who was seen in surveillance video with a man accused of raping a woman at a Spokane Valley gas station.

Michael Rush, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on first degree rape and second degree assault. He made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $750,000. The alleged assault took place at the Cenex Zip Trip on Trent Avenue Saturday morning.

Officials said after viewing several hours of surveillance video, detectives learned Rush showed up at the gas station several hours prior to returning and violently assaulting the store employee.

Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman in the surveillance photos to make sure she is not injured. Authorities said the video showed that she arrived with Rush in a black 1998 Honda Accord around 1:00 a.m., just hours before the crime.

Officials said anyone who can help identify her should call Detective Rob Satake at 509-477-6319.

