KREM
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Detectives look for woman who was seen with rape suspect before the crime

Staff , KREM 4:48 PM. PST January 17, 2018

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County detectives are looking for a woman who was seen in surveillance video with a man accused of raping a woman at a Spokane Valley gas station.

Michael Rush, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on first degree rape and second degree assault. He made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $750,000. The alleged assault took place at the Cenex Zip Trip on Trent Avenue Saturday morning. 

Officials said after viewing several hours of surveillance video, detectives learned Rush showed up at the gas station several hours prior to returning and violently assaulting the store employee. 

Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman in the surveillance photos to make sure she is not injured. Authorities said the video showed that she arrived with Rush in a black 1998 Honda Accord around 1:00 a.m., just hours before the crime. 

Officials said anyone who can help identify her should call Detective Rob Satake at 509-477-6319.

 


 

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

Suspect released from jail two days before Spokane Valley rape

KREM

Suspect arrested at the scene of rape at Spokane Valley gas station

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories