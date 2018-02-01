Despite concern; no increase in sex offenders in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every time there is a registered sex offender alert in our area, KREM 2 posts it online to let you know.

In January alone, we posted around 12 to our Facebook page notifying the public about a relocation or release of a registered sex offender.

We checked in with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and found out that while it may look like there has been an increase in the number of registered sex offenders in our area, that is not actually the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, our area has had anywhere from 320 to 330 level 2 and level 3 registered sex offenders in Spokane County on average.

That number has stayed pretty much the same over the last four years.

So, why are officials sending out so many alerts?

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it is because law enforcement realized not very many people are checking the sex offender registry online or seeing their safety bulletins.

To make the public more aware, law enforcement decided to start sending out notifications again in Fall 2017.

The sheriff’s office said they are using all platforms available to let people know because an informed public is a safer public.

However, just because they send out a notification, does not mean there is a new sex offender in the area. The sheriff’s office has to notify the public every time a registered sex offender moves. That means if they move even one apartment over, an alert is created.

If you want to receive notifications about sex offenders near you, you can set up an alert for your address on the offender watch website. This would work for the address of your kid’s school or daycare as well.

