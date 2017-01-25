Deputies searching for suspect in Spokane Valley hit-and-run

siren (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators are asking the public for help as they work to identify the vehicle and driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in Spokane Valley early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on January 21, Spokane Valley deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian collision near East Appleway Boulevard and South Dishman Mica Road.

Deputies learned the adult female victim was hit as she walked, behind a friend, eastbound on the south shoulder of Appleway.

A witness driving east stated he observed the two walking on the shoulder and moved over a lane when he passed to give them room. In his rearview mirror, he observed headlights of another vehicle suddenly swerve in the area of the pedestrians and the vehicle’s passenger side headlight went dark.

The suspect vehicle was last seem traveling south from Appleway on Dishman Mica.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white full-sized SUV. It could potentially be a GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle with front, passenger side damage to the headlight and bumper area.

Anyone with surveillance video that captures Appleway between I-90 and Dishman Mica between the hours of 12:00 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on January 21, that has not been previously contacted, is asked to call investigators.

Body shops or citizens who do body repair are also asked to contact investigators if they observe a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Hubbell at 509-477-3251, reference 17-10008559.

