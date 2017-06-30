Deputies search for missing Spokane Valley boy

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Spokane County deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Reports said J.J. Hill went missing from his home near East 5th Avenue and South Dearborn Road in Spokane Valley Thursday around 3:00 p.m.

Hill’s mother told authorities Hill always returned by dark.

Authorities said Hill takes several medications and his mother fears if he does not take them he will become violent.

Hill was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweats and black Yankees hat.

He is described as 5’ 5” and about 100 pounds.

Hill could possibly be riding a blue Next mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding J. J. Hill location is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10083779.

© 2017 KREM-TV