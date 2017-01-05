Deputies make arrest in murder where victim died of 'chop wounds'

Homicide investigation at Kenney Road near East Stutler Road. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they have a man in custody in relation to a violent murder that happened in Spokane Valley back in September 2016.

Deputies said John A. Radavich, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of first degree murder. Deputies were investigating the death of Robert Tester, who was killed inside a home on South Kenney Road in Spokane County.

Tester’s 8-year-old daughter was home at the time and was not injured. Detectives said she witnessed some of the murder but was unable to identify the suspect who was wearing all black at the time. The young girl called a family member who then called 911.

The medical examiner said Tester died from ‘chop wounds’ to the head and his stomach area and chest.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Tester had a 17-year-old girlfriend whom he had assaulted the day before the murder. During the last week of 2016, detectives got a tip from a friend of Radavich who said Radavich confessed to killing Tester during a phone call he had recorded. The tipster provided them with a copy of the call.

In that call, the male, identified as Radavich by the friend, explained he killed Tester because Tester was abusing his 17-year-old girlfriend and he needed to “take care of it” by killing Tester.

Documents said Tester’s daughter was in bed with her dad when she was awakened by a man who was beating up her dad. The girl told deputies the man had a sword and a knife. She said the man told her to stay in bed because he was going to kill her dad.

Detectives also learned that Radavich was an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old girl and she contacted him after she was assaulted by Tester on September 5. Tester was murdered the next day.

Detectives found Radavich at an apartment complex in Spokane Valley and took him into custody. They said the investigation is still ongoing.

Tester was the nephew of Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

