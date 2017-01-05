Deputies arrest wanted felon after he fails to use his blinker

Police (Photo: KING 5 News)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they have a wanted felon in custody Thursday after he was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal.

According to deputies, on Wednesday night just after 11:00 p.m. deputies spotted a man later idenfited as Matthias M. Piggot, 35, driving on 17th Avenue and South Pierce Road in Spokane Valley when he did not use a turn signal.

Deputies said Piggot also rolled through a stop sign and was then pulled over. Inside the car were Piggot and two women.

Piggot was acting nervous and sweating profusely despite the cold weather, deputies said. They also said Piggot kept reaching around after he was told to stop. Piggot gave deputies a false name several times and did not give them a driver’s license, or proof of insurance.

More deputies came on seen and Piggot was detained while they tried to figure out his real name. While searching Piggot they found an Altoids can that had a chunk of a white substance they believed to be methamphetamine. Piggot told deputies he did not know how it got there and it was not his.

Piggot was taken to jail and booked on possession charges for the methamphetamine. Once in jail, Piggot finally told deputies who he was and they found that he had a suspended license, and felony warrants for him in both Washington state and Idaho.

Piggot also faces charges for refusing to cooperate with deputies and driving while suspended as well as his warrants. He was also given tickets for the turn signal violation, the stop sign violation and operating a vehicle without insurance. The women in the car with Piggot were not charged and left at the scene.

