Deer collisions increase during fall

SPOKANE, Wash.-- More and more dead deer are popping up on the side of the road in Spokane County and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said much of this has to do with the time of year.

Madonna Luers, a public information officer with the WDFW, said data revealed that there are several factors increasing the number of dead deer starting in mid-October and going through November.

Early November is the start of breeding season for deer, which means bucks looking for mates are less weary.

Winter and daylight savings hours also means drivers are commuting more in the dark, making deer less visible.

Luers also said snow in areas of higher elevation are also causing deer to move to lower ground where there are cars and people that need to be extra cautious.

Due to ❄️ in higher elevations, 🦌 are moving to lower ground where there are 🚗s and people who need to be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/w5yh8avXti — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) November 2, 2017

"At this time of year, you've just got to slow down because of the conditions, because of deer near the roads, to avoid a collision because it can be pretty costly and it can cause injury," said Luers. "If you see one deer cross the road, slow down, there is highly likely more deer," said Luers.

Luers said that straight paths are where a lot of these collisions are happening, since people tend to drive faster than they do on curvy roads.

The days are getting darker faster, and more deer are ending up dead on the side of the road. More on @KREM2 this morning. @WDFW pic.twitter.com/HUg8azjWYq — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) November 2, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV