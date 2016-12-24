Decision to close streets left up to officers in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- More than 20 cars and a bus were stuck on South Bernard Friday evening. It took Spokane Police several hours to clear the scene. While they were on scene police closed the lane for drivers going down the hill.

Saturday, the road was open but motorists were driving with caution in the area. Many cars slowly went down the slick and steep hill.

One way police determine if a road should be closed is when several accidents are reported in one area.

A Spokane Police Department spokesperson said they leave it up to an officer's discretion to close a road because of dangerous weather conditions. Even if there are no crashes reported if the officer notices a road is too slick to drive on they have the power to shut it down.

The spokesperson said what officers look for is ‘immediate danger’. They ask the question: is this area dangerous for drivers?

When police decide they need to close down a street the next step is to contact those who might be affected by the closure. For an example, if there is a closure near a school, they will contact that school. Or if there is a closure that affects bus routes, they will contact STA.

Police also determine how long a road should be shut down. In that time, they may call the streets department to plow or deice.

Police aren't the only ones who can make decisions like this. The Spokane City Streets Department can ask police to close down a street, until they can take care of the area, and make it safe for drivers.