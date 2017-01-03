Death row inmate convicted of two Spokane Co. murders dies of cardiac arrest

Dwayne Woods was convicted of killing two women in Spokane County. (Photo: Custom)

RICHLAND, Wash.—A Washington death-row inmate, convicted of murdering two Spokane County women, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Dwayne Woods, 46, died at 11:00 p.m. at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Woods went into cardiac arrest while under in-patient observation at the regional medical clinic for chronic illness.

Woods was convicted on two counts of aggravated first degree murder for the deaths of Telisha Shaver, 22, and Jade Moore, 18. Both women were murdered on April 27, 1996 in Spokane County.

Woods was sentenced to capital punishment for the murders. He was one of nine inmates on death row in Washington State.

(© 2017 KREM)