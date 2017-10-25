Death of woman found dead at Bowl and Pitcher ruled a suicide

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled the death of a woman found at Bowl and Pitcher a suicide.

Police began an investigation after a hiker found the body of a 67-year-old woman Monday afternoon at Riverside State Park.

The woman who found the body said it was at the base of a cliff.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as “multiple blunt injuries.”

Police are investigating where the body was found as well as looking down from the top of the cliff. Witness said she found the body at about 1:35. pic.twitter.com/2FGKaeP8A7 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) October 23, 2017

Editor’s note: Normally KREM 2 does not cover suicides, however due to the public nature of this death and previous reporting, we made an exception but chose not to identify the woman.

