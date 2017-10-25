KREM
Death of woman found dead at Bowl and Pitcher ruled a suicide

Staff , KREM 4:34 PM. PDT October 25, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled the death of a woman found at Bowl and Pitcher a suicide.

Police began an investigation after a hiker found the body of a 67-year-old woman Monday afternoon at Riverside State Park.

The woman who found the body said it was at the base of a cliff.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as “multiple blunt injuries.”

PREVIOUS: Police investigating after body found near Bowl and Pitcher

Editor’s note: Normally KREM 2 does not cover suicides, however due to the public nature of this death and previous reporting, we made an exception but chose not to identify the woman.

