Date set for former Spokane Police Sergeant's rape trial

Gordon Ennis attends hearing for a change of venue.(Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The jury selection has been made for a former Spokane Police Sergeant accused of rape.

The trial will start on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

It has been more than two years since Gordon Ennis was charged with second degree rape. This is his second trial after the first ended in a mistrial.

Jury selection began February 20.

The court called 125 potential jurors in with concern finding peple who did not know about the case.

On Tuesday, potential jurors had to answer a list of questions like, 'Have you had experience with a similar or related type of incident or with sexual assault?' and 'Do you know anyone who has experience with something similar, and do you or does anyone you know have strong opinions about or have a negative experience with the Spokane Police Department?'

Jurors were also asked if they have seen or heard any news coverage about the case. If they answered yes to any of those questions, they will then be questioned individually to see if they qualify to serve on the jury.



© 2018 KREM-TV