Cutting torch sparks fire at N. Spokane business

A fire was sparked at the EZ Boat Loader store Friday morning. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A cutting torch operation sparked a fire that did $20,000 in damage at a north Spokane business Friday morning, according to officials.

Fire crews were called to the EZ Loader facility on North Hamilton around 8:24 a.m. Authorities said when they arrived they found the fire burning plywood and insulation inside the wall near machinery. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

The fire is still under investigation by the Spokane Fire Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

© 2017 KREM-TV