Crews tear down the old Ice Palace structure

SPOKANE, Wash. - City crews continue to tear down what is left of the Ice Palace in Riverfront Park on Wednesday.

Though the ice ribbon and ice pond have been up and running this winter season, the old Ice Palace closed its doors last February.

The old rink was built underneath the U.S. Pavilion, which was constructed as part of the Expo ’74.

The Ice Palace saw more than 33,000 people skate there annually for recreation, in addition to those who took lessons, hokey and curling. As of December 20, the new Ice Ribbon had seen 25,000 visitors in the 20 days it had been open.

The rink was underneath the U.S. Pavilion, which is slated to become an event space.

