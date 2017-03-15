KREM
Water rescue a false alarm after empty canoe spotted on Spokane River

Staff , KREM 4:27 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crews searched the Spokane River after an empty canoe was spotted Wednesday afternoon.

Canoers and a helicopter searched the area of Riverside and Clarke starting at about 2:30 p.m.

Officials said there have been no reports of a person in the water. They believe the canoe could have broken lose from its dock and floated down the river.

Officials from Spokane Fire said later at the scene said there were five guys in the canoe that tipped over, and they all made it to shore safely.

The canoe floated down river, and when it was spotted by passersby, the search began. SFD said the owner of the canoe had been contacted and was coming to pick it up.

This story has been updated.

