No injuries reported in Hillyard house fire

Fire crews respond to house fire in Hillyard (1-22-18)

Rob Harris, KREM 7:37 AM. PST January 22, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Crews responded to a fire on east Everett Avenue and north Pittsburg Street Monday morning.

Neighbors said the house was vacant and the residents had recently moved out. 

 

 

Everett Avenue was blocked at Pittsburg Street as crews worked to put out the fire. 

Fire crews said nobody was found inside when they did a sweep of the home. 
 

