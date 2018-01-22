No injuries reported in Hillyard house fire

SPOKANE, Wash.—Crews responded to a fire on east Everett Avenue and north Pittsburg Street Monday morning.

Neighbors said the house was vacant and the residents had recently moved out.

I am seeing smoke coming out of the windows and door, but can’t see any flames from my vantage point. Fire crews are working now. Neighbors tell me the house is newly vacant after residents recently moved out. pic.twitter.com/gbGRVjOMEh — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 22, 2018

Everett Avenue was blocked at Pittsburg Street as crews worked to put out the fire.

Fire crews said nobody was found inside when they did a sweep of the home.



I’m told fire is in the basement. Crews are right now using a chainsaw to create opening to basement. pic.twitter.com/j4O51NGJla — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 22, 2018

