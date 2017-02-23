KREM
Close

Crews fight Spokane Valley outbuilding fire

Erin Robinson , KREM 12:21 PM. PST February 23, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to an outbuilding fire near East Micaview Drive and South Meyers Road Thursday.

The outbuilding is located behind a home in the area. 

 

 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories