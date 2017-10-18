KREM
Crews battle fire at Best Bet Auto in Spokane Valley

Crews battle fire at Best Bet Auto

Rob Harris , KREM 5:11 AM. PDT October 18, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Crews responded to a large commercial structure fire at Best Bet Auto in Spokane Valley early Wednesday morning. 

 

 

Law enforcement said they do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time the fire started. 

As of 5:00 a.m., fire crews did not know the cause of the fire, but did confirm they are investigating. 

