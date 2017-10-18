Crews battle fire at Best Bet Auto in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Crews responded to a large commercial structure fire at Best Bet Auto in Spokane Valley early Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING on scene of large fire at Best Bet Auto on Sprague. Law enforcement says they believe no one was inside pic.twitter.com/fFr38Nv62G — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) October 18, 2017

Law enforcement said they do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time the fire started.

As of 5:00 a.m., fire crews did not know the cause of the fire, but did confirm they are investigating.

