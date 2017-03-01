KREM
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Crash on Trent being investigated as possible vehicular assault

Staff , KREM 3:39 PM. PST March 01, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a case of possible vehicular assault in Spokane Valley.

Officials said an SUV flipped on Trent at Dollar Road around 2:30 p.m. Crews on scene are asking people to use alternate routes.

Authorities said there are injuries in the crash but none are life threatening. WSP officials said trooper were checking for a possible DUI.

Westbound Trent is closed at Bradley and eastbound Trent is down to one lane.

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories