Crash on Trent being investigated as possible vehicular assault

Crash at Trent and Dollar Road (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a case of possible vehicular assault in Spokane Valley.

Officials said an SUV flipped on Trent at Dollar Road around 2:30 p.m. Crews on scene are asking people to use alternate routes.

Authorities said there are injuries in the crash but none are life threatening. WSP officials said trooper were checking for a possible DUI.

Westbound Trent is closed at Bradley and eastbound Trent is down to one lane.

Trent at Dollar roadway blocked for injury crash. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/eds9xRcnNO — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 1, 2017

