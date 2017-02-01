KREM
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Crash in N. Spokane reduces NB Division St. to one lane

Staff , KREM 9:36 AM. PST February 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A multiple vehicle wreck near Division Street and Magnesium Road caused traffic delays Wednesday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m., northbound Division Street was reduced to one lane.

 

 

Spokane Fire Department officials said two cars were involved in the crash. One car hit a power pole. 

Debris from the crash was scattered for a block.

One person was taken to the hospital.

 

 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories