Courts to determine if accused Freeman HS shooter will be charged as an adult in April

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The teen accused of killing one of his classmates and injuring three others appeared in court Wednesday morning.

At Caleb Sharpe’s court appearance, a judge set a declination hearing for April 2, 2018. Since the suspect is a juvenile, there has to be a declination hearing to decide if he will be charged as an adult.

Given the complexities of Sharpe’s case, attorneys on both sides agreed they needed more time to prepare for the hearing. Normally, a declination hearing has to be held within 14 days of the charges being filed.

The suspected shooter faces one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder. Sam Strahan died in the shooting and three girls were hurt.

© 2017 KREM-TV