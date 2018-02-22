Courthouse gets comfort dog to help crime victims during court proceedings

Walker the Courthouse Facility Dog (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crime victims in Spokane will now see a friendly, furry face as they go through the court system.

Lutheran Community Services recently welcomed a Courthouse Facility Dog, his name is Walker.

"As soon as we pull up he gets his vest on and it's kind of neat, I don't know what they did with him, but as soon as he puts his vest on he's like well I'm working now,” Walker’s handler Mark Kloehn said.

Walker's job is to comfort victims as they go through the system.

“One of the things that we're always trying to do is help survivors to feel as safe and secure following the worst thing that's ever happened to them,” Victim Advocate Erin Williams explained.

Walker will sit with victims as they give their impact statements, during interview with detectives and will eventually be in the courtroom with victims during trial.

“Walker will be there to make you feel a little safer a little calmer and hopefully that calm will help people to recall events that might be really difficult to talk about.,” Williams said.

Kloehn and Walker went through training together in January and on Wednesday, Walker had his first day on the job with a client.

“It went great and the client loved him, it went way smoother than it probably would have if he wasn't there," Kloehn explained.

When Walker is at work he is all business, but do not be fooled, he loves to play when he is not on duty.

“Take the vest off and he's kind of a different dog, he'll be a little more playful, his energy level all the sudden goes up,” Kloehn said.

