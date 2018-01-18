Court docs: Possible blood found in vehicle after Spokane Valley rape

Michael Rush (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Court documents showed new details in the rape that happened at a Spokane Valley gas station.

The 36-year-old suspect Michael Rush was booked into the Spokane County Jail on first degree rape and second-degree assault, according to reports.

Court documents said deputies were called to the Cenex Zip Trip Store on Trent Avenue around 5:00 a.m. for a robbery alarm Sunday where they arrested the suspect.

MORE: Suspect released from jail two days before Spokane Valley rape.

Authorities said when the vehicle Rush was driving was searched it appeared there was blood on the seat.

Court documents said Rush told authorities he had other victims, but would only talk to a female officer about his crimes and victims.

Reports said detectives issued a search warrant for the vehicle to collect swabs of the suspected blood to help piece together crimes that could have possible been committed outside of the Cenex Zip Trip.



© 2018 KREM-TV