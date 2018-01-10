Court docs: Spokane Co. man accused of molesting children

SPOKANE, Wash.— Law enforcement is investigating a 38-year-old Spokane County man after a seven-year-old girl told her mom he put his “private parts” on her.

Court documents said Dean Zumwalt sexually molested the seven-year-old while she and her eight-year-old friend stayed the night at his house.

Reports said Zumwalt would force minors to perform sexual acts with him and each other.

The seven-year-old told a detective that Zumwalt would put chocolate on her breast area and lick it off her. She said he told her if she had sex with him her boobs would get bigger.

The seven-year-old also told the detective Zumwalt would use a “white thing” or “clear thing” on his privates before he would put it into the girls’ privates.

The detective investigating the case said they learned that Zumwalt was a registered sex offender.

Reports said Zumwalt was arrested in early January for committing sex crimes against children.

Court documents said when detectives searched Zumwalt’s home they discovered artwork that appeared to be made by children, a cup with one of the victim’s names written on it, and children’s toys.



