Court docs reveal details about what led to Friday standoff on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Court documents are revealing new details about what led to an hours-long stand off on Spokane’s lower South Hill last week.

A woman called 911 after the suspect, Steven Serpa, locked her in her garage and threatened to kill her with an ax, according to court documents.

Serpa threw the victim across the room but she was able to escape and call police from her neighbor’s home, documents said.

Police charged Serpa with second degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Police had asked people to avoid the area of West 17th and Cedar Street during the standoff, but said there was no threat to the public.

