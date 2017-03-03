Court docs: Known felon caught with drugs, guns and over $22K

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – An investigation into a known felon has uncovered drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

The investigation began when a Washington State Patrol trooper pulled over Lee Frech because he didn’t have front license plate back on December 17. The trooper ended up arresting Frech for an outstanding warrant and he was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

Court documents sand Frech’s license was suspended in the third degree and was a seven time convicted felon. Six of those felony convictions were for possession of a controlled substance. He also has 10 misdemeanor convictions.

The trooper got a search warrant to search the car Frech was pulled over in. Court documents said they found more than 81 grams of methamphetamine, 107 grams of heroin, a scale, three guns, two gun magazines, bullets, an iPhone and more than $22,000 in cash.

Frech was then indicted on January 18 on two charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment didn’t stop Frech. Court documents said he was arrested again on February 9 in front of a home on W. 26th in Spokane. Officials said they found a pipe used to smoke meth, a pipe used to smoke marijuana and a small container containing butane hash oil in Frech’s pockets. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Again, detectives got a search warrant to search the car Frech was using at the time of his arrest. Court documents said they found a laptop, a digital camera, a GoPro, three SD cards, a storage solutions receipt, two round security keys for a lock or safe and one shaved vehicle key.

Then on Wednesday, a detective spoke with the manager of Storage Solutions on S. Cheney-Spokane Road about the receipt found during the search. The manager said the unit was rented by James Carter and was paid through February 28. The detective then got another search warrant for the storage unit. Court documents said multiple firearms, ammunition, prescription pills and body armor.

As of Friday, Frech was not listed as an inmate in either jails in Spokane or Lincoln counties.

