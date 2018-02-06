Court docs: Argument over phone charger leads to dispute, shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.— An argument over a phone charger may have led to a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

Court documents said Danny Goodwin shot his girlfriend on February 3.

Reports said Goodwin called 911 to report that his girlfriend had shoved him and a gun had gone off.

Spokane police officials said he told them his girlfriend had been shot.

Court documents said when police arrived, the shooting victim was conscious and able to give them a report. She told officers Goodwin had shot her on purpose after an argument over grabbing his phone charger.

Reports said Goodwin was charged with first and second degree assault.

