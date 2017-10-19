Couple offers $700 reward for information on stolen car and dog

Mr. Piggins (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane couple who had their car stolen with their dog in it at a local ATM are offering a $700 to anyone who knows where the car or dog is.

Tammy Clark was at a U.S. Bank ATM on Sprague and Altamont in Spokane on Saturday night, when a man in a dark hoodie stole her car with her 8-year-old Chihuahua, Mr. Piggens, inside.



Since Saturday they said they have heard nothing from the police about any leads and are worried that the car has been abandoned with the dog left in it.

The car is a 1998 White Mercury Mountaineer with a broken right side mirror. The Chihuahua is about 20 pounds and has one ear up and one ear down, and a distinctive “x” mark on his back. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car or dog you are asked to call the Spokane Police Department.

© 2017 KREM-TV