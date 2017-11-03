SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A jury has ruled that county officials were not negligent in the death of an elderly man who had reported for jury duty and was later found covered in snow and dead of exposure outside a Washington state courthouse.



The family of 84-year-old Kay Mita had sued Spokane County. Mita reported for jury duty in the city of Spokane on Nov. 26, 2007 but did not return to the courtroom after a lunch break. He was found dead the next day, slumped against a trash container next to the base of the courthouse steps.



While the jury on Thursday found that Spokane County was not negligent it asked officials to update policies on how a person should be determined "at-risk."



Richard Eymann, the attorney for Mita's family, said his clients were disappointed but he hoped the county would address the issues they raised.

