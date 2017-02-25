Cory Fowler's family still waiting for answers a year after his murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – A year ago, in February 2016, Cory Fowler was shot and killed inside his Spokane Valley apartment. 34 year-old Fowler left behind a young daughter and a broken family. Many months after his death, no arrests have been made, much to the devastation of his parents.

Any time Cory Fowler’s parents need a pick-me up, all it takes is a quick glance at a sketch drawing.

“Every time I walk by, I’ll blow a kiss to him, say good morning, say hi ‘boo’, I called him boo,” Cory’s mother, Patty said.

‘Boo,’ a term of affection Cory will never be able to bestow upon his young daughter. A year ago in February, Cory, a devoted dad and talented musician was found dead three days before his 34th birthday.

The murder was gruesome. Cory was shot in the head and was not found for a week. His parents, the people who brought him into this world, were the people to discover his body.

“That’s an image we’ll never get rid of. See it every night before we go to sleep,” Cory’s father, Dan Fowler said.

Making things worse for Dan and Patty is that their son’s case is at a standstill. At the time of his death, Cory was involved in a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend. Authorities initially hoped to search her email messages, but nothing ever came of it and she never faced charges. In that time, the year-mark of Cory’s death came and went.

“We went into town and tried to keep busy. That’s what we’ve been doing a lot of,” Dan said.

The Fowlers initially offered a 10-thousand dollar reward in their son’s death, but no tips, not even one, came in. The Spokane County Sheriff’s insists this case is still open, but for Cory’s mom and dad, closure is desperately needed.

“There’s times where we just have to hold each other. I don’t know what I’d do if I didn't have Patty” Dan said.

Faced with no tips, the Fowlers discontinued the reward money a few months ago. Even then, authorities always welcome any information you may have. If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

(© 2017 KREM)