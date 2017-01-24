Convicted murderer Roy Murry appeals conviction

Roy H. Murry (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Convicted murderer Roy Murry has filed an appeal for his conviction.

In December, Murry was convicted of killing Spokane Fire Lieutenant Terry Canfield, his wife, Lisa, and her son John Constable and then setting their bodies on fire.

Murry was found guilty on three counts of aggravated first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and first degree arson. He was given a life sentence for each of the murders. The jury also determined Murry was armed with a firearm at the time of the crimes.

Murry is appealing his conviction at public expense. "The court finds that the defendant lacks sufficient funds..." pic.twitter.com/riK9ZGCiJU — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 24, 2017

(© 2017 KREM)