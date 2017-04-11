Despite construction, downtown Spokane roads operating normally

Downtown Spokane construction (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Over 100 million dollars in street, combined sewer overflow and private projects are taking place in Downtown Spokane.

The City of Spokane is improving areas downtown and at Riverfront Park.

Despite construction, nearly all routes into downtown will be open and operating normally.

The major projects on track for 2017 include STA Plaza remodel, Riverfront Park Recreational Rink and Skyride, Howard Street South Channel Bridge and Looff Carrousel Building.

