Constituents deliver 'golden ticket' to McMorris Rodgers office

SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ constituents made yet another attempt Thursday to invite her to a town hall meeting.
Dozens of people she represents in Congress headed down to her office in Downtown Spokane Thursday at 11:00 a.m. to deliver a “golden ticket” to attend a town hall meeting on February 28, the same day of the State of the Union Address in Washington D.C.
Protestors believe Cathy McMorris Rodgers' owes her constituents a chance to bring issues to her in person. pic.twitter.com/aa6esP0mvS— Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 23, 2017
The people involved in the event believe McMorris Rodgers owes her constituents a chance to bring issues to her in person. Organizers said it “shouldn’t take a golden ticket to win a meeting with our elected Representative to address concerns about healthcare, immigration, women’s health and other issues.”
There are also a lot of signs asking "Where's Cathy?" pic.twitter.com/YKLSLmWnYX— Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 23, 2017
People signed the “golden ticket” that they delivered to her office, held signs and waved flags. Spokane City Council member Breean Beggs also spoke at the event.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs