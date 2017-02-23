Constituents deliver 'golden ticket' to McMorris Rodgers office

Constituents deliver golden ticket to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office in Downtown Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ constituents made yet another attempt Thursday to invite her to a town hall meeting.

Dozens of people she represents in Congress headed down to her office in Downtown Spokane Thursday at 11:00 a.m. to deliver a “golden ticket” to attend a town hall meeting on February 28, the same day of the State of the Union Address in Washington D.C.

Protestors believe Cathy McMorris Rodgers' owes her constituents a chance to bring issues to her in person. pic.twitter.com/aa6esP0mvS — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 23, 2017

The people involved in the event believe McMorris Rodgers owes her constituents a chance to bring issues to her in person. Organizers said it “shouldn’t take a golden ticket to win a meeting with our elected Representative to address concerns about healthcare, immigration, women’s health and other issues.”

There are also a lot of signs asking "Where's Cathy?" pic.twitter.com/YKLSLmWnYX — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 23, 2017

People signed the “golden ticket” that they delivered to her office, held signs and waved flags. Spokane City Council member Breean Beggs also spoke at the event.

