Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds to CBO report

cathhy mcmorris rodgers 012714.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers responded to a report released Monday from the CBO that said 14 million Americans would lose their health insurance under President Trump’s new healthcare plan.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said President Trump’s plan also scales back the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies and cuts Medicaid.

McMorris Rodgers responded to the report and said it does not show the full story.

"I hear the concerns people have about C-B-O's projected coverage numbers. However, their score doesn't tell the whole story. CBO doesn't take into account future actions Congress and the Administration will take to further lower costs and increase coverage options."

