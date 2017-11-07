Committee concerned about Riverfront Park artwork cost

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Riverfront Park Committee gave the artist in charge of the artwork in the park a three month extension.

On Monday at a committee meeting, they determined more information was needed before making a recommendation to the board on the top two designs, Earth Ring and Step Well, for the park’s signature artwork.

Parks officials said there are concerns on the preliminary cost estimates of the Earth Ring design, which came in between $1.8 million and $5.2 million. They said the lead artist, Meejin Yoon, explained in a previous meeting that the preliminary estimates could be reduced by downscaling the size of the designs. She said she would provide those revised estimates in three months. Leaders of the committee said the contract extension does not result in any additional costs.

The committee also said the Earth Ring also poses challenges since the current design is based on installing the art on the slope near the river.

