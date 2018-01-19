Comedian Tom Segura comes to Spokane in May

Tom Segura (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian Tom Segura is coming to the Spokane Comedy Club in May.

Segura is known for his Netflix specials Completely Normal, Mostly Stories and, his newest special, Disgraceful. He has also made multiple appearances on television on shows like, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings and The Late Late Show.

Segura will be at the Spokane Comedy Club on W. Sprague from May 17-19. General admission tickets are $35 and premium tickets are $50. Tickets are on sale now.



