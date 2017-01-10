Colville Tribes to pay $245,860 to resolve false claims

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CCT) and the United States of America announced a voluntary settlement agreement on Tuesday after allegations that the Colville Tribes submitted false claims to Medicaid.

The claims to Medicaid were seeking the reimbursement of mental health counseling services supposedly provided by the Tribe’s Behavioral Health Unit—Youth Counseling Services. The agreement was reached through the U.S Department of Justice.

The Tribes have agreed to pay $245,860 to resolve false claims allegations arising out of the Tribes’ billing irregularities that occurred from January 2010 through August 2010.

During that time, the Tribes contracted with an independent mental health contractor to provide youth counseling services. The contractor submitted invoices to the CCT for payment of child mental health encounter sessions. The Tribes then used those invoices to generate claims that they submitted to the Washington State Medicaid Program for reimbursement. Medicaid administered payment of these encounter session claims with federal funds.

In 2010, the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office began an investigation into allegations that the contractor falsely documented weekly billing invoices for the alleged encounter sessions. The contractor submitted invoices to the CCT for child mental health counseling sessions which were either not provided or were not medically indicated or necessary.

The investigation found that the contractor conducted a 10-week summer group course, with the same curriculum, year after year, and for the same children. The contractor allegedly submitted invoices to Tribes indicating mental health sessions had been individually provided to each of the children. As alleged, the Tribes submitted claims for payment of these false sessions to Medicaid based on the falsified invoices.

The investigation determined that the group sessions were not clinically directed, did not address the patients’ diagnoses, and had little to no clinical value. The CCT was allegedly complacent in its supervision and review of their counseling contractor’s work. The Tribes did not admit any wrongdoing.

The Tribes agreed to a settlement that provides for performance of a Voluntary Tribal Compliance Agreement (VTCA). This agreement aims to enhance the health care services provided to CCT’s tribal members and also supports CCT in fulfilling its’ obligation under applicable federal law. Moving forward, the CCT will designate a compliance officer and committee, will have an annual review performed by an independent review organization, will establish internal policies and procedures, and will report annually with the OIG-HSS.

In a press release, Michael C. Ormsby, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said “This settlement shows both our commitment to providing quality and responsible health and health education services for its’ members.”

The CCT is a federally recognized, sovereign Indian Tribe. To fulfill the goals of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act and the United States’ trust and treaty obligations to the tribe’s members, the Tribes are allowed to bill federal health care programs for health and social services to tribal members and other eligible individuals.

This case was investigated by the FBI, OIG-HHS, Washington State’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), and federal prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

