City unveils possible art work to be featured in Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation and Spokane Arts released renderings of possible art pieces to be featured in Riverfront Park.

On Thursday, lead artist Meejin Yoon shared preliminary design concepts for both an overall art plan and a signature art piece.

Yoon is an artist architect and urban planner. She was selected to be the lead artists for the Riverfront Park Redevelopment Project after she was recommended by the Joint Arts Committee.

Yoon is the recipient of the United States Artist Award in Architecture/Design, the Athena RISD/Target Emerging Designer Award, the Rome Prize in Design, the Young Architects Award from the Architectural League and a Fulbright Scholar. Her work has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, the Institut Valencia d’Art Modern, and the National Art Center in Tokyo, Japan.

