City to pay $103K to the estate of man killed by police outside Salvation Army in 2013

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council approved a settlement between the city and the estate of a victim of an officer involved shooting on Monday night.

The city will pay $103,500 to the estate of Danny C. Jones.

Jones was shot and killed by four Spokane Police officers outside the Salvation Army on East Indiana back in August 2013. Prior to the shooting, officials said Jones was using his truck to ram patrol vehicles.

The Spokane County Prosecutor had ruled the shooting justified because the truck was being used as a deadly weapon.



