City says they had trucks tuned up and ready to go for morning snow

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Driving in the snow always slows things down.

Several people told KREM 2 it took them about five times as long as it normally does to get to work this morning.

Public Works Strategic Development Director Marlene Fiest said the city was ready for the snow overnight.

“The city had all its trucks tuned up and ready to go anything that was broken had an opportunity to get fixed which happens when you run them 24/7,” Fiest said. “When it snows like that you have to keep going over the same arterials and the snow is faster than our trucks can be.”

She said when the snow continues to fall like it did Tuesday night, it is challenging for crews to keep the roads clear.

"Our crews were out overnight, they de-iced in advance, started plowing as soon as there was enough snow to plow, our crews held over, our morning crews came in early, water and waste water crews were added to the mix, we now have over 50 pieces of equipment out working on the streets,” said Fiest.

City leaders said they always have more crews out during the day than at night for many reasons. Crews from other departments who help plow normally work day shift and must be given 12 hours notice and they cannot just hop behind the wheel of a plow on no sleep.

Night shift crews normally get off work at 2:30 a.m. but Tuesday night they worked until 4:00 a.m. Day shift normally starts at 5:30 a.m. but many workers started at 4:00 a.m.



By 7:00 a.m., city officials said they had more than 50 pieces of equipment working to clear hills, bridges and main arterials. By 9:00 a.m., city leaders announced the full city plow, which means crews are now working 24/7 until all the streets are cleared. The full city plow did not begin until after the morning commute because getting people to work or school safely this morning was the top priority.

Anyone who is interested can track the plows by visiting the Snow Plow Activity Map on the County's website.

