City releases results of survey on Downtown building height

SPOKANE, Wash. -- City planners presented the results of a city-wide survey on Downtown building heights to the Planning Commission Wednesday.

The discussion on whether to raise the limit of building heights across from Riverfront Park started almost a year ago after developers thought the restrictions were stunting economic growth in the area. The city’s building code, however, aimed to make sure tall buildings did not block out the sun over the park.

The city conducted an online interactive survey and found people preferred allowing taller buildings across from Riverfront Park's south side if the towers were not so wide. Nearly 39 percent of those surveyed chose a building with 11,000 sq. ft. towers on top of a 100 foot base, compared to the other options of 14,000 sq. ft. towers and 18,750 sq. ft. towers. This would allow for more sunlight to reach the park.

"Consistently, the public has said less shade, smaller buildings,” said Assistant City Planner Kevin Freibott.

Survey-takers also preferred to see these towers farther apart, choosing the farthest option of 100 feet over 50 and 75 feet.

People also welcomed the idea of changing how a building could be used. Freibott said a majority of people want the buildings to be used for housing as opposed to hotels. And they wanted more shops and restaurants on the first floor.

"What we are proposing is to allow greater heights and to accept some additional shading in exchange for some public benefit," said Freibott.

The planning commission agreed to take more time looking at the results of the survey before making a recommendation to council.

