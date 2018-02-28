City picks 5 finalist names for U District pedestrian bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. – After area residents submitted more than 250 names to the City of Spokane for the pedestrian bicycle bridge that will connect the East Sprague area to the University District.

The finalists include the following:

People’s Unity Bridge

The U Crossing

The U District Nexus

University District Gateway Bridge

And a Native American word that translates to “Spokane Way” (Our computer system would not let us type the letters so please see the photo below)

City officials received hundreds of submissions for the bridge, including several that were Gonzaga-themed, like the “Dog Walk” or “Mark Few Bridge.”

The City Council is slated to vote on the finalists on March 14.

Officials said previously they were tragically not considering Bridgey McBridgeface.



© 2018 KREM-TV