City of Spokane's revamped snow removal plan takes effect

SPOKANE, Wash. – The city of Spokane’s revamped snow removal plan went into effect. City leaders say their main focus is to do more plowing in more areas.

A key aspect of the plan is to give residential neighborhoods more attention, “The biggest change people will see are plows in residential neighborhoods Monday through Friday when there is just an inch or two of snow,” Spokane City Director of Communication, Brian Coddington said, “in years past you would have seen sizeable accumulation before those came through.”

The revamped plan is designed to try out new strategies, incorporate best practices, and respond to citizen’s concerns.

During larger snowfalls or four inches or more, city officials said crews will still work around the clock to perform a full city plow. With an increase of staffing levels and equipment, city leaders expect crews to finish a full city plow in three days instead of four. To avoid problems with snow in people’s driveways and alleys, the street department will outfit seven pieces of equipment with gates that will allow drivers to put the snow elsewhere. Crews will plow away from the curb to keep snow away from driveways and sidewalks.

Starting November 15th, people will be asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas until March 15th. On-street parking in downtown Spokane will not be allowed between midnight and 6:00 a.m. City crews will install new signs downtown within the boundaries of Maple to Division and I-90 to the Spokane River. People must also move recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers off the street to winter storage locations. If they are not moved by November 15th the city said the property will be towed.

People who own property are still responsible for clearing the sidewalks by their property. City leaders ask that a 36 inch path be cleared to allow pedestrians to move safely through the city. The city is asking for all sidewalks to be cleared by 9:00 a.m. after a snowfall. Snow plow information will continue to be put out on the city of Spokane’s website and social media pages.

