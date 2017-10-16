City of Spokane will start plowing snow as soon as it starts under new plan

SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane leaders put out their revamped snow plan for the city on Monday.

City leaders said their main focus is to do more plowing in more areas. The plan is designed to try out new strategies, incorporate best practices and respond to people’s concerns.

City leaders said crews will start plowing as soon as it starts snowing, even if it is just an inch or two. They said crews will complete this work primarily during regular day shifts Monday through Friday to cut down on costs. Utility crews will supplement street crews for plowing efforts sooner. During larger snowfalls of four inches or more, city officials said crews will still move to 24/7 operations to do a full city plow. With an increase in staffing levels and equipment, city leaders expect crews to finish a full city plow in three days instead of four.

Mayor says they're adding a pilot program to clear berms from driveways. pic.twitter.com/tNqJS0fwpL — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) October 16, 2017

To avoid problems with snow in people’s driveways and alleys, the street department will outfit seven pieces of equipment with gates that will allow plow drivers to put the slow elsewhere. City leaders said they will buy more gates next year if this program is successful. They hope the change in plowing techniques will help alleviate berms and snow pushed onto sidewalks. Crews will plow away from the curb to help keep snow away from driveways and sidewalks.

There are also going to be changes in street parking with this new snow plan. People will be asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas for the entire snow season, which is November 15 to March 15. City leaders hope this will make it easier for people to obey the parking rules and help plow drivers with their work. On street parking Downtown will not be allowed between midnight and 6:00 a.m. City crews will install new signs in Downtown within the boundaries of Maple to Division and I-90 to the Spokane River. People must also move recreational vehicles, boats and trailers off the street to winter storage locations. If they are not moved by November 15 they will be towed.

People who own property are still responsible for clearing the sidewalks by their property. City leaders ask that a 36-inch path to allow pedestrians to move safely through the city. They hope for sidewalks to be cleared by 9:00 a.m. after a snowfall.

Snow plow information will continue to be put out on the city’s website and social media pages.

© 2017 KREM-TV