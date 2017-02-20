City of Spokane to resume yard and waste curbside pickup Mon., Feb. 27

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane will resume yard and food waste collection in one week on Monday, February 27, city officials said Monday.
Officials with the city said February 27 will also mark the beginning of new garbage routes that potentially will change pickup times for customers throughout Spokane.
Residents are asked to get their carts to the curb by 7:00 a.m. on garbage days to accommodate the changes. A post card was sent out to residents regarding the notice.
The City made a point to remind residents that their pickup days will remain the same, and that it is the pickup times that may change.
City officials said they decided to revise garbage routes after its fleet moved to the new Spokane Central Service Center in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood.
Next week we'll resume yard/food waste collection. You can put food scraps & food-soiled paper in these green carts! https://t.co/oIATm8zj0r pic.twitter.com/T6d56RtVVU— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) February 20, 2017
Meanwhile, the optional yard and food waste service runs from March through November.
Acceptable yard waste for the 96-gallon green cart includes:
- Grass
- Leaves
- Pine needles
- Pine cones
- Weeds
- Vines
- Thatch
- Plant trimmings
- Small branches
- Christmas tree (please cut it up first though, the City asked)
Acceptable food waste for the carts includes:
- Meat, poultry, fish
- Beans, dairy products
- Fruits, vegetables
- Breads, grains, pasta
- Eggshells, nutshells
- Coffee grounds, tea bags
- Leftovers
Acceptable food-soiled papers for the cart includes:
- Greasy pizza boxes
- Coffee filters
- Paper towels and napkins
- Uncoated paper plates and cups
- Paper egg and berry cartons and paper grocery bags with food scraps
Yard and food waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage and curbside recycling carts. The cost of the service is $15.87 a month and customers can add the service by calling the City at 3-1-1.
Yard and food waste also can be recycled at the City’s Waste to Energy facility. The same yard and food waste materials are accepted year-round at the facility, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs