City of Spokane to resume yard and waste curbside pickup Mon., Feb. 27

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane will resume yard and food waste collection in one week on Monday, February 27, city officials said Monday.

Officials with the city said February 27 will also mark the beginning of new garbage routes that potentially will change pickup times for customers throughout Spokane.

Residents are asked to get their carts to the curb by 7:00 a.m. on garbage days to accommodate the changes. A post card was sent out to residents regarding the notice.

A copy of the postcard the City of Spokane sent out to residents alerting them to changes with garbage pickup and yard and waste collection. (Photo: Black, Tony, City of Spokane)

The City made a point to remind residents that their pickup days will remain the same, and that it is the pickup times that may change.

City officials said they decided to revise garbage routes after its fleet moved to the new Spokane Central Service Center in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood.

Next week we'll resume yard/food waste collection. You can put food scraps & food-soiled paper in these green carts! https://t.co/oIATm8zj0r pic.twitter.com/T6d56RtVVU — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) February 20, 2017

Meanwhile, the optional yard and food waste service runs from March through November.

Acceptable yard waste for the 96-gallon green cart includes:

Grass

Leaves

Pine needles

Pine cones

Weeds

Vines

Thatch

Plant trimmings

Small branches

Christmas tree (please cut it up first though, the City asked)

Acceptable food waste for the carts includes:

Meat, poultry, fish

Beans, dairy products

Fruits, vegetables

Breads, grains, pasta

Eggshells, nutshells

Coffee grounds, tea bags

Leftovers

Acceptable food-soiled papers for the cart includes:

Greasy pizza boxes

Coffee filters

Paper towels and napkins

Uncoated paper plates and cups

Paper egg and berry cartons and paper grocery bags with food scraps

Yard and food waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage and curbside recycling carts. The cost of the service is $15.87 a month and customers can add the service by calling the City at 3-1-1.

Yard and food waste also can be recycled at the City’s Waste to Energy facility. The same yard and food waste materials are accepted year-round at the facility, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

(© 2017 KREM)