VOTE: Help City of Spokane rename Canada Island

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Parks Board is asking the community for feedback as they look to rename Canada Island in Riverfront Park.

The renaming effort comes as part of the redevelopment of the park. The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department began a formal collaboration with the Spokane Tribe to highlight the sacred connection between the island the tribe, with the goal of ensuring that those who visit the island will know and appreciate its strong native history.

The two names being offered by the Spokane Tribe are:

snxʷ meneʔ (Salmon people) “Sin-hoo-men-huh”

nkʷn̓ntew̓s (a land that causes a fork in the river) “N-coo-en-tehws”

To share your vote, you can fill out the online survey at www.riverfrontparknow.com, on Riverfront Park’s Facebook page or at the City Hall meeting on March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

