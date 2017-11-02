City of Spokane seeking comment on planned Millwood Bike and Pedestrian Trail

File image of mountain biker. (Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is looking for feedback on the design of a future trail that will connect Spokane Community College to Felts Field.

The Millwood Trail is still in the works, but when it is done, it will connect to the Centennial Trail, Spokane Valley, the City of Millwood and the Spokane Valley Mall.

According to the project website, the City of Spokane has the funding for the preliminary design, but not for the final design and construction.

City officials plan to build the trail along portions of the abandoned Great Northern Railroad right-of-way along the south bank of the Spokane River.

LINK: Interactive map of future Millwood Trail

The Millwood Trail is also slated to connect to the future Children of the Sun Trail, which is part of the North Spokane Corridor project.

Thursday night, there will be an open house at the Spokane Community College, Lair-Student Center, 1810 N. Greene St., Building 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for residents to give feedback and input.

For those who can’t make the meeting, you can fill out a survey here.

© 2017 KREM-TV