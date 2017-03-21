City of Spokane responds to widespread flooding

Footbridge over Spokane Falls (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Record snow melt and rain led to widespread flooding and state of emergency in Spokane on Tuesday. In the last week, Spokane has seen the worst flooding in two decades with neighborhoods like Upriver Drive, covered with water for as far as the eye can see.

“This isn’t a case of crest and then recede, this is for several days afterward,” Spokane Mayor, David Condon said.

By some estimates, water levels will not totally return to normal for a week, and that has the city taking action. For a few days, two of Riverfront Park’s suspension foot bridges will be closed until water drop.

“Don’t drive through water. Period. Don’t even play or even recreate near the water,” Brian Schaeffer with Spokane Fire said.

Spokane’s River is not safe for anyone, even the city’s emergency responders. Recognizing that, Spokane’s Fire Department put all water rescues on hold. The only exception is if someone is in immediate danger.

“It will have to be a very unique position if somebody gets swept away that we’ll be able to deploy resources, and only if there’s a savable victim,” Schaeffer said.

Along Upriver Drive, about a quarter of a mile of road is underwater. Currently more than 100 apartments and homes are affected.

“It’s crazy, I’ve never see it this bad. This is the worst it’s been for sure,” Pinkerton said.

As for how long the flooding will last, the good news is that water levels are expected to start dropping overnight. Even then, city workers said it could be a week before all the water is cleared out.

