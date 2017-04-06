City of Spokane lifts Spokane River use restrictions

Footbridge over Spokane Falls (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane lifted restrictions of Spokane River use Tuesday after an emergency declaration closed public access to the river within city limits in March.

City officials continue to urge people to refrain from spending time near the river while flows remain high. The river continues to run high at 30,000 cubic feet per second and peaked on March 21 at nearly 43,000 cfs. The Spokane River remains frigid.

Portions of the Centennial Trail on Upriver Drive remain closed and are still submerged. The City of Spokane did reopen Upriver Drive this week, which was the last closed section of street because of flooding.

The City of Spokane said flows in the Spokane River dropped below the official flood stage of 27 feet at Monroe Street on Wednesday.

The Spokane Fire Department wants to repeat the following safety messages:

• Do not allow children to play in the river.

• Stay out of barricaded areas.

• Be aware of large debris in the river.

• Call 911 immediately if you have an emergency along the river.

