City of Spokane initiates full-city plow

staff , KREM 11:52 AM. PST December 25, 2016

On Sunday the City of Spokane declared a full-city plow. 

Snow emergency routes, which include major roadways, hills and transit routes, are the initial focus.

A full-city plow takes about four days to complete.  

The city asks that you:
•         Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes within 6 hours
•         Move vehicles off downtown street parking spaces between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
•         Move parked cars on all residential streets and residential hill routes to the EVEN side of the street within 6 hours
•         Clear snow off vehicles parked along the street
•         Clear snow from around curb ramps, fire hydrants, storm drains, and mail boxes
•         Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hour

