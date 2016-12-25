City of Spokane initiates full-city plow

Spokane declares full-city plow (Photo: KREM)

On Sunday the City of Spokane declared a full-city plow.

Snow emergency routes, which include major roadways, hills and transit routes, are the initial focus.

A full-city plow takes about four days to complete.

The city asks that you:

• Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes within 6 hours

• Move vehicles off downtown street parking spaces between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

• Move parked cars on all residential streets and residential hill routes to the EVEN side of the street within 6 hours

• Clear snow off vehicles parked along the street

• Clear snow from around curb ramps, fire hydrants, storm drains, and mail boxes

• Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hour

