City of Spokane: If your car hinders plowing efforts, it will be towed

Car getting towed in Browne's Addition. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews are plowing streets all over the City of Spokane after massive snowfall earlier this week.

East and west streets in Browne’s Addition will be plowed Thursday. North and south streets were plowed Wednesday.

Plowing begins at 9:00 a.m. and if cars are not removed from the streets, they will be towed.

Many viewers reached out to KREM 2 News with concerns about their cars and what would happen if they were towed.

KREM 2 On Your Side reached out to City officials who said it is the car owner’s responsibility to move their vehicle regardless of its condition. Even if your car is broken down and does not run, if it impedes towing procedures, it will be towed.

Typically, plows will move around cars if they do not hinder plowing efforts. However, due to Browne’s Additions narrow streets, all cars will be towed if they are parked on the street during plowing.

If your car is towed, contact the Spokane Police Department.

